SAVWIPL shines at the CII World Environment Day competition

Aurangabad, July 28:

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) performed spectacularly at the World Environment Day 2021 competitions recently organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as two of its CSR projects made it to the winners list in the ‘Ecological Restoration by Companies’ category.

The Integrated watershed management project that SAVWIPL undertook in Deoni tehsil in Latur district from 2018 to 2020, and the oxygen park in Shendra industrial area, Aurangabad, were picked from more than 50 case studies of ecological restoration by companies. Companies like the Tata Group, Honda, Volvo, Gas Authority of India, Haldia Petrochemicals, Godrej and Larsen and Toubro also participated in the competition. The Environment Quiz had four winners from the company in a list of 52. More than 2,000 participants took part in it. The company officials said, “At SAVWIPL, we take sustainability, safeguarding the environment, and reducing our carbon footprint very seriously. It is, thus, a great feeling to be recognized for our efforts. Going into the future, we would like to put in our heads together to come up with more such ideas that will go a long way in maintaining the ecological balance.”