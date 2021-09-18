SBI keen on growing SME lending book, says Khara, chairman holds interactive meeting with industry representatives

Aurangabad, Sept 18: State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara addressed a meeting of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) during his two-day visit to the city recently.

Chief general manager (CGM), Maharashtra Circle, Ajay Kumar Singh and GM Network-2 Rajesh Kumar were present.

Industrialists representing sectors including auto components, EPC, road and agro-based industries attended.

The chairman opted for an interactive session to understand the expectations of the industrialists and responded to their queries.

“The SBI is keen on growing the SME/Corporate lending book and there are ample opportunities in the new engines of the economy. With paradigm shift in e-commerce industry against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the customers are now at all the places where there is WIFI/internet connectivity. The entire country has become a big market and is now no more confined to few big players. Products, services with differentiation is the flavour of the day,’’ Khara said.

He felt that the present conditions provide immense opportunities for the auto ancillary and SME segment. Commenting on real estate sector, he stated that introduction of RERA has helped rebuild the confidence of the home buyers. Builders who will provide products at reasonable cost, quality and with committed delivery timelines will succeed. He did not foresee Inflation as a challenge in the near future.

On the impact of a likely third wave of Covid, Khara said, “We are better placed to navigate the possible wave owing to increasing pace of vaccination. Over time Covid will be like any other virus and we all will learn to live with it.”

On the introduction of electric vehicles, Khara said the government as well as multilateral agencies are supporting this new industry and technology. The development of infrastructure and eco-system for charging of batteries is currently the biggest challenge.