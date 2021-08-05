SC grants ‘status quo’ in TET case

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The Supreme Court granted ‘status quo’ after a special leave petition was filed to challenge the decision of Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court about the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET).

Tejashri Buva and others filed a petition in Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC through adv Gajendra Devichand Jain (Bhansali). The petitioners were appointed to the post of ‘Shikshan Sevak’.

Nothing was mentioned about the eligibility test in their appointment letter. The department concerned approved their appointment as an assistant teacher.

The service of the petitioners was terminated through a notice issued on January 7, 2020, as they had not qualified the eligibility test.

The admit card of TET scheduled for January 19, 2020, was sent to Tejashri.

A petition was filed in HC, which granted the ‘status quo’ on January 16, 2020.

Later, the court rejected all the petitions related to the case on June 11, 2021.

However, the HC had granted a four-week stay at the request of petitioners.

The petitioners filed SLP in SC through advocates M P Shinde, Vatsalya Vingya, S Kumar and Gajendra Jain. The SC granted ‘status quo’ on July 30, 2021.

The apex court issued directives to serve notice to respondents.