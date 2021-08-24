SC Welfare Committee takes review of recruitment & promotion

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Committee on the Welfare of Schedule Caste (SC) took a review of recruitment, promotion, backlog of SC employees in the public health department and regional transport office (RTO) on Tuesday.

The committee members held discussions with the officers of the health department and RTO.

Deputy director of Dr Swapnil Lale, chief administrative officer Dr Eknath Bhosale was also present.

The health department informed the committee about advertisements released for the recruitment of vacant posts in the State.

It was informed that around 2,725 vacant seats in grade-C and examinations would be held for the registered candidates soon and the roster is also ready.

The Department was to face the problem before the committee but, the officers saved themselves.

The panel was also given information about welfare schemes being implemented for them. Rangolis were made at the entrance of the deputy director of health to welcome committee members, but the officers of the health department were called to the district collectorate for the review.

The committee members also took the review of vacant posts and the promotion of officers and employees at RTO. RTO Sanjay Metrewar was present. The posts of all categories were filled at this department.