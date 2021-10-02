Schedule of 2nd list of Ph D presentation announced

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University announced the second list of presentations for Ph D admissions.

It may be noted that a candidate has given a presentation of his research proposal before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) of the respective subject.

Thousands of candidates are seeking admissions to Ph d in nearly 50 subjects have applied. In the first list declared in the first week of September, candidates of 11 subjects gave their presentation before RRC by September end.

The second list of candidates with their subjects and schedule was announced on Thursday evening.

The names of the subjects are Law, Social Work and Business Administration. Candidates will give a presentation from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm daily between October 4 and 7. The subject-wise date is as follows;

1. Law

--(1-45 number in the list) on October 4

--(46 to 89 number) on October 5.

2. Social Work

--(1 to 45 number) on October 5

--(46 to 90) on October 6

--(91 to 138) on October 7

3. Business Administration

--(1 to 69 number) on October 5

-- (70 to 138) on October 6

--(138 to 207) on October 7.