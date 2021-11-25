School scholarship fees increased

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The Maharashtra State Council of Education (MSCE) increased the fee of school scholarships.

The Council conducts Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) scholarship examination for students of fifth standard and Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) examination for the eighth standard.

A total of Rs 20 was charged for registration and Rs 60 as an examination fee from the aspirants of both examinations. Now, they will pay Rs 50 for registration and Rs 150 as an examination fee.

The students of the reserved and physically challenged category will have to pay Rs 50 registration against Rs 20 while Rs 75 will be charged as examination. There was no examination for this category of students.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh (ABUSS) demanded to cancel the fee hike.

In a memorandum submitted to the director of MSCE, secretary of the union Sajid Nisar Ahmed stated that the students specially in rural cannot afford to pay the fee. “Many parents lost jobs in rural and condition of parents is not good. Hundreds of students lost their parents in Covid. So, the increase in fee should be withdrawn,” he added.