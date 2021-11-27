School teachers busy in 1st session exams' assessment

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The actual classes of first to the seventh standards will commence from December first in the district. With the announcement of the State Government, the school administration started cleaning and disinfection of the classrooms and premises while teachers are busy in the assessment of answer books of the first session.’

The first session examination was held online before Diwali. Students and their parents were seen submitting answer books. Students, parents and teachers are happy with the announcement o commencing regular primary classes.

However, schools are still awaiting written instructions from the district administration. Parents appear a bit worried as no decision about allowing school bus and auto-rickshaw to transport students was taken yet.

“If no decision is taken about school bus and rickshaws, it will have an effect on the students’ attendance”, said K S Deshmukh,

the headmaster of Montessori Balak Mandir. A school teacher Sonali Pahade said that online teaching is not as effective as actual education. She said the decision to restart the schools to compensate students education losses is welcomed.