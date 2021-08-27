Schools must stop obstructing students for TC

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The admission process of class 11th in the college in the city started late. As a result, only 30 to 50 per cent admissions have been made so far. However, it was found that the schools were obstructing the issuance of Transfer Certificate (TC) to the 10th passed students. Therefore, the Aurangabad Junior College Teachers Association has asked Anil Sable, divisional deputy director of education, to issue an order for all secondary schools and English medium schools to issue TC.

Vice principals of the colleges in the city along with the office bearers of the association met the Sable and submitted a memorandum of demands. The members said that the increased enrolment in rural colleges for class 11 and increasing number of students shifting to rural colleges for 12th examination from the city is likely to lead to more admissions than capacity. This will be inconvenient for the school management during the 12th examination. Therefore measures should be taken to stop the overcrowding in rural colleges. Vice-principal of S B arts and commerce college Sanjay Gaikwad, professors Ravindra Patil, Govind Shinde, Rajinikanth Garud, Suresh Lipane, Sanjay Gaikwad, Rashid Khan, M M Murambikar, Bharat Vahtule and others were present.

Saral portal to help colleges

TC can be sent from Saral portal. Therefore, if the college admits students in class 11, a request for TC should be sent to the concerned school through the Saral portal. If they do not agree, the request goes to the block education officer. They will verify and give TC to the concerned college. Sable also assured the delegation that instructions would be given to the schools not to obstruct the students.