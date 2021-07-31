SCR cancels Ajanta Express train

Aurangabad, July 31:

The South Central Railway (SCR), due to the non-availability of a pairing rake, has cancelled the trip of Ajanta Express train plying on route Secunderabad-Manmad-Secunderabad, today.

According to the press release issued by SCR's Nanded Division, " Train No. 07064 ( Secunderabad - Manmad, Ajanta Express) scheduled to leave Secunderabad at 18.50 hours on July 31 and Train No. 07063 ( Manmad - Secunderabad) scheduled to leave Manmad at 20.50 hours on August 1 have been cancelled."

It is learnt that the Ajanta Express train proceeding to Secunderabad reaches Aurangabad railway station at 10.45 pm and the same train on its return journey arrives at around 4.15 am. It is the most sought after train by the passengers from Marathwada region as it helps them to travel in the night, get their work done during the day time and return with the same train in the evening.