Scrap policy hits second hand car market in the city

Preference for second hand petrol cars with CNG, old car dealers stop selling old cars

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The scrap policy implemented by the Central government has had a direct impact on the second hand vehicle market in the city. Sales of 15 year old vehicles have come to a standstill. Currently, only second hand petrol cars with CNG kits are preferred by the consumers, but the availability of such cars is very low.

The union transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced a scrap policy to reduce air pollution. Commercial vehicles over 15 years old and personal vehicles over 20 years old are marked for scrapping. This is having an effect on the city's old vehicle market. There are around 200 second hand car dealers in the city, big and small. In all, there are more than 400 old cars unsold with the car dealers. Their sale has come to a complete standstill, as second hand car enthusiasts are no longer willing to buy a 15-year-old car, due to the scrap policy. Consumers are also refraining from buying 10-year-old diesel cars due to high diesel prices. However, the demand for petrol cars with CNG kits has increased. The price of these cars is Rs 30000 to 40000 more than the petrol car. Second-hand car dealers say they have no choice but to scrap cars over 15 years old.

Cause of air pollution

According to a study by IIT Mumbai, 70 per cent of air pollution is caused by old vehicles. Similarly, scrapping old vehicles will help reduce air pollution. At the same time, the availability of recycled raw materials from scrap policy is expected to reduce vehicle prices by 30 per cent.

Stopped selling old cars

People are reluctant to buy old vehicles as they are subject to heavy environmental taxes and full registration charges. Now we have stopped selling cars over 15 years. Preference is being given by the citizens to purchase petrol cars with CNG kits, said Sachin Wagh, second hand car dealer.