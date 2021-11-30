Search for citizens returning from abroad in the past 20 days

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

Over one thousand passengers have arrived in Mumbai from South Africa in the last 19 days. There are no direct international flights to Aurangabad. However, after traveling abroad, passengers come to Aurangabad by Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad flights. Therefore, the number of passengers who came to Aurangabad from the countries where the new mutant of corona is prevalent is now being investigated.

Two doses of the corona vaccine or RT-PCR test done within 72 hours is made mandatory for air travel. District disaster management authority chairman and district collector Sunil Chavan has appealed to the citizens to inform the control room of the district administration and the corona war room of the municipal corporation about the passengers who have come to the city from abroad in the last 20 days.

Collecting passenger information

Information about travelers returning from European countries and South Africa is being collected. Once the passenger information is received, they all will undergo covid test and will be home quarantined, said Dr Paras Mandlecha, health officer, municipal corporation.

All necessary precautions

Foreign passengers are thoroughly screened at the Mumbai international airport. No one comes directly to Aurangabad. Corona checks of passengers arriving from Delhi, Hyderabad are being done at the airport, said DG Salve, director, Chikalthana international airport.