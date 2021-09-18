Seats allotted for second round of ITI admissions; last date to fill option for 3rd is Sept 21

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The seats for the second Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) were allotted. The last date to confirm the admission is September 21.

It may be noted that there are 2,666 seats17 ITIs of the district, including private and Government. A total of 9,596 applied for admissions in the district.

The Government ITIs have 1,172 seats. Candidates confirmed admissions on 247 seats out of the total in the first CAP round.

The seats were allotted for the second round and candidates will have to confirm the admission on or before Monday. The last date to fill the option form for the third round is also September 21.