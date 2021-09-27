Seats for polytechnic 2nd round to be allotted on Sept 30

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The second round of the centralised admission process (CAP) of post-SSC diploma polytechnic courses has begun.

The provisional vacant seats for the round was already displayed and candidates can submit and confirm the option form online through their login by September 28.

The seats will be allotted provisionally to the aspirants on September 30.

All the eligible candidates who participated in the second round and were allotted the seat the first time will have to self verify the seat allotment.

The candidates who have been allotted the seat for the first time will pay the seat acceptance fee online between October 1 and 5. The students will have to report to the allotted institute and confirmation of mission by submitting the required documents and payment of the fee after CAP Round II from October 1 to 6. Candidates must report to the allotted institute for confirmation of admission.

The academic activities in all polytechnics will commence on October 1.

The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2021-22is October 13. The institutes will have to upload the data (details of admitted candidates) up to October 14.