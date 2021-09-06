Security guard cabin, bikes ransacked at Akar Tools

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

Miscreants ransacked the cabin of the security guards and two-wheelers in the parking lot of the Akar Tools in Waluj MIDC area on Sunday at around 8 pm when directed not to quarrel before the company. A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station against six persons.

On Sunday, at around 8 pm, two persons came on a moped and started beating two youths before the Akar Tools company at Plot No. E-5, in Waluj MIDC area. The security guard in the company Bhagwanrao Nikam intervened and asked them not to quarrel in front of the company gate. The two persons called four more persons there and against started beating the two youths.

The youths requested the security guards to save them. When Nikam tried to intervene, they abused him and threatened him to life. The six miscreant then pelted the security guard cabin of the company with bricks due to which the glasses of the cabin were broken.

Meanwhile, a worker of the company Krishna Indapure came out of the company on his motorcycle (MH 20 EN 8997). They stopped him and dashed his motorcycle on the ground, and beat him. They snatched Indapure’s mobile phone also.

The company incurred losses to the tune of around Rs 1 lakh in the incident. They also ransacked around 25 motorcycles in the parking lot of the company. A case has been registered against Shubham Rathod (21), Akash Salve (19), Pawan Dudhmogare (21), Deepak Kanade (21), and Akash Gaikwad (22, all residents of Ranjangaon Shenpunji). Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.