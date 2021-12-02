Security guards supplying agency cheats university

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

A contractor which provides security guards service has cheated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The contactor collected the full salary amount from the university on the basis of the fake signature of the security guards.

Vidyapith Vidyarthi Kriti Samiti delegation met registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and demanded lodging a criminal complaint against the agency.

The delegation comprising district secretary of National Student union of India and Vidyarthi Kriti Samiti Diksha Pawar, Nagraj Gaikwad and Amol Dandge brought to the notice of the administration that SKS Security Agency’s irregularities in lakhs of rupees by making fake signatures of 80 security guards.

The Finance and Accounts Department of Bamu confirmed the signature of just four security guards while 76 personnel’s signatures were not verified.

Dr Suryavanshi assured the delegation of making a criminal complaint against the agency.