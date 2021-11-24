Sedative pills stock seized from Asefia Colony, Saadatnagar

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

In a joint action by Begumpura and City Chowk police stations, the police seized stock of 600 sedative pills amounting Rs 6544 at Asefiya Colony and Saadatnagar in Railway Station area on Tuesday. The police arrested Shaikh Nayyar Shaikh Naeem, Shaikh Naeem Shaikh Mehboob, Shakirabai Shaikh Naeem, Shaikh Nadim Shaikh Naeem (all residents of Asefiya Colony) and Samina Khan Abdul Amin Khan (Saadatnagar, Railway Station) in this connection.

Police said that the sedative pills seized are the schedule H 1 drugs. It cannot be stocked illegally and administered without the doctors’ prescription. The accused stocked it illegally.

The police action was executed by City Chowk PI Ashok Giri, Ashok Bhandare, Syed Shakeel, Deshraj More, Begumpura PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Vinod Bhalerao, Santosh Chavan and others.