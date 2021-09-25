SELF LOVE - THE SECRET SUPERPOWER

Aurangabad, Sept 25: It was raining glamour in the Lokmat Hall on Friday as the classy women of Aurangabad under the aegis of Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW) stepped in to attend Tête-à-Tête with Benaisha Kharas.

Benaisha is India’s youngest internationally certified image consultant, a fashion style expert and a Tedx speaker. The eyes of the audience perpetually lit up as she charmed the crowd with her articulate and witty persona.

She struck the chord with the audience as she shed light on a multitude of aspects like self-branding, body language and communication to name a few.

She provoked thought in people’s mind as she quoted, “Image is actually inside out. It’s not a make-over, but more of a transition and an enhancement of who you are.” Women took this opportunity to enhance their personality through an interactive Q&A round.

The ladies without doubt took home bouts of wisdom in a stride that depicted confidence, self-worth, beauty and boldness.