Selfie with minor girl costs youth dearer

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The Waluj police booked a youth for taking a selfie with a 15 years old girl and keeping it on his Whatsapp status.

According to the details, the father of the 15 years old girl saw the photo of his daughter with the accused Dnyaneshwar Pawar (22, Khandala, Vaijapur) kept on the his Whatsapp status. Her father then called Dnyaneshwar and inquired about the photo. He confessed that he clicked the selfie in a birthday party with the intension to come close to her and uploaded it on the Whatsapp status. A case has been lodged against Dnyaneshwar at Waluj police station on the complaint lodged by her father. The police arrested Dnyaneshwar and now has been remanded in the police custody for two days. API Vinayak Shelke is further investigating the case.