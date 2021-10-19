Seminar on IPR for Startups on Oct 21

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

The CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) in collaboration with Dr GYP College of CS and IT, MGM University, Aurangabad are organising a webinar 'Deep Dive into Patenting Process (Advance Session on IPR for Startups)' on October 21 at 3 pm. Speaker adv Gauri N Bhave will cover basic of IPR, importance of patent, Do’s and Don’ts in patent, process to fill patents topics for startups, MSMEs and institutes. For participation and registration one may click on shorturl.at/uBDM6. One can also contact on: contact@magicaurangabad.com.