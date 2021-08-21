Seminar on Start-up business plan on Aug 23

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and CA Prasanna have organised an online seminar on 'Start-up and Implementation of Business Plan' on August 23 at 3.30 pm.

CA Prasanna has over 15 years of experience in the field. He will discuss balance sheet analysis, availability of funds, start-up registration process and benefits. This webinar will be held through Google Meet. An appeal has been made on behalf of Magic to register using the following link, https://bit.ly/2VK0Oje to participate in this webinar.