Sena Medal announced for Maj Saket Pathak

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Sena Medal (Gallantry) was announced on Independence Day for Major Saket Pathak, the son of the soil, for his significant contribution to a military operation. He participated in a military operation against terrorists at Pulwama on April 8, 2021.

Major Saket is a son of Prakash and Jyoti Pathak, the residents of Cidco area.

He completed his primary education at Mukul Mandir and secondary at Jawahar Navodaay Vidyalaya. Major Saket did his degree from Secunderabad-based Army Engineering College, military officers training at Indian Military Academy of Dehradun.

After joining Army in 2014, he served at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. He also worked at Siachen.

Saket is currently working with 44 Rashtriya Rifles RR Battalion.

During the operation, he had sustained injuries in April’s operation against the terrorists. However, he overcame his injuries with his strong willpower.

The Army announced Sena Medal for Pathak on Independence Day.

The medal will be presented in a programme to be held soon.