Senior colleges, universities to bloom with students from today

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

After a long gap, senior college campuses in the district will bloom with students from October 20. Following the directives of the State Government, the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) had put restrictions on holding actual classes in the affiliated colleges and its departments around a year ago to contain the spread of Covid 19. The online classes were held during the last academic year.

The Government recently granted permission to conduct offline classes in senior colleges and university departments for the students on October 20 with the declining Covid patients.

Seeking permission from the local administration was mandatory for the educational institutes. On getting permission from the local administration, Bamu issued instructions for reopening the departments (city and Osmanabad sub-campus) and affiliated colleges on October 20 as per the guidelines. There are more than 110 colleges with 90,000 students in the district.

It is mandatory for all the admitted students who wish to attend the classes to take both doses of Covid vaccine. The heads of colleges will have to get vaccinated teaching and non-teaching members in coordination with the district administration. The institutes will have to impart online education to the students who are from a place that has Covid patients.

Admissions date extended for UG, PG colleges

Bamu administration extended the last date of admissions in various undergraduate and postgraduate colleges up to October 30. The admission process for the Undergraduate courses is nearing completion while PG admission registrations started with the declaration of UG courses result in the last week of September.

The admission on vacant in the colleges will be completed in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts on or before October 30. The affiliated colleges will have to submit the eligibility form with the requisite fee in the university up to November 15. The colleges' principals will have the responsibility to get the completed syllabus of admitted students.