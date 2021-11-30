Senior communist leader and freedom fighter Comrade Manohar Taksal passes away

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

Senior communist leader, freedom fighter and thinker Comrade Manohar Pandharinath Taksal (93, Khokadpura) passed away on Tuesday morning due to brief illness. He is survived by his wife Lilabai Taksal, daughter Kranti, son Abhay Taksal, district joint secretary, Communist Party of India (M) and engineer Ajay.

Taksal has been a member of the CPI since 1952 and remained attached with the party till his last breath. He remained firmly devoted to the revolutionary movements. He continued his journey from the district secretary to the members of the national council. He was the joint secretary of state, secretary and a member of the board committee of the party for many years .He was the president of the Maharashtra Rajya Lalbavta Shetmajur union for several years.

A long journey

He was the chairman of the action committee against Dalit Atyachar Virodhi Kruti Samiti at Aurangabad from its inception to its end. The secretary of this committee was the late Buddhapriya Kabir. He was a freedom fighter in Goa liberation struggle and Hyderabad liberation movement. He was at the forefront of the university renaming movement. He had led a protest to the High Court demanding scholarship for OBC students as per the recommendations of the Mandal Commission, in which he was imprisoned along with his colleagues. He was recently honored by Ratan Kumar Pandagale with the Namantar Yoddha award. Manohar Taksal, originally hailed from Navgan Rajuri in Beed. He belonged to a weaker financial background. He took education by staying in a public hostel started by Kashinathrao Jadhav. Taksal was overlooking the work of Kashinathrao Jadhav gaurav granth. This book was to be published soon.

Gave up the job of a teacher

Manohar Taksal worked as a teacher at Shivaji High School for some time, but in order to get more time to work for the party and without any restrictions, he completed his law studies and started his legal career in the District Court and Labor Court. He fought many cases of laborers and gave them justice He was sent on a six-month study tour to Moscow, Russia, on behalf of the party. He had twice contested the assembly elections in Gangapur tehsil and also from Aurangabad.

His well known struggles

Three months imprisonment in railway broad gauge movement, Land Satyagraha movement in Gangapur, Imprisonment in Uran protest and active participation in Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad movement. The CPI (M) workers expressed grief over his demise.