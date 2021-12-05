Sensation in Bamu over Rs 132 Cr irregularities probe report leaked

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

There was a sensation in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University when information of an enquiry committee report about Rs 132 crore irregularities was leaked on social media. All eyes are towards what action the State Government takes against those who are involved in the irregularities.

It may be noted that the Government received complaints about malpractices and irregularities in the functioning of the university. It appointed three different inquiry committees. University malpractices were also reported in the legislature.

The report of a committee led by the then Joint Director appointed in June 2017 Dr Rajendra Dhamanaskar leaded on social media. The Government has not confirmed its authenticity yet. The remarks and opinions expressed by the inquiry committee in the report are very shocking.

The report reveals irregularities of Rs 132 crore in various matters. The highest amount of irregularities is Rs 65.22 crore in cases like making no entry of affiliation fee recovery, purchasing without tenders, giving higher rate than market and non-deposit of affiliation fees. Significantly, the administration failed to show records of Rs 66.97 crore transaction to the probe committee which was submitted to Government by Dr Dhamanaskar (president) while Jitendra Sonawne is a member. The report was not made public yet.

According to sources, the Government appointed three committees so far into the irregularities.

Of them, two panels submitted the reports to the Government. However, Government has not yet acted on any of the reports.

Dr Rajendra Dhamanaskar Committee submitted its report recently. Dr S F Patil Committee submitted 800 pages report about the function of the then vice-chancellor of 20018. No action was taken based on the report so far. The third panel was set up around a year ago to enquire about irregularities in evaluation work which was raised in the legislature. The last committee is still probing the matter.

What does the university say?

The university administration received information about irregularities of 2017 through media

In the clarification, it was stated that the administration has not received the report of the committee appointed by the Government as per the orders dated June 14, 2017.

“The enquiry report is of the then administration of 2017 and the present administration has nothing to do with it. After receiving the report, further action will be taken as per the instructions of the Government. The university will take appropriate action against those found guilty,” it was mentioned in the clarification.