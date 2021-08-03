Session on ESIC schemes and benefits to industries

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

CMIA along with the ESIC regional office, Aurangabad have organised an awareness session on ESIC schemes and its benefits to industries on August 5 at 4.30 pm at CMIA hall. ESIC officials will give detailed presentation and inform about the various schemes as announced by the government, specifically the schemes related to workers, employees pertinent to Covid-19. ESIC deputy director in charge Chandra Bhanu Jha will interact with the participants and answer their queries. The organisers have appealed to industries to participate in the session. For more information, one may contact CMIA office.