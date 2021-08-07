Session on ESIC schemes and its benefits held

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) jointly with ESIC Aurangabad recently conducted an awareness session on 'ESIC schemes and its benefits to industries' at CMIA conference hall.

In the programme, ESIC acting deputy director C B Jha, gave a detailed presentation and information on the various schemes as announced by government like Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY), Covid-19 relief scheme and the benefits to the employees and their family members, provided they deposit their necessary contribution and make the payments in stipulated time. He said that in case a registered person loses his job there is a provision in the scheme under which he will have salary up to three months. He further informed that once the government issues notification for the application of ESIC to certain industrial areas, then it becomes mandatory for the industries and establishments in that area to get registered with ESIC. He expressed concern over non-registration of industries with ESIC and appealed such establishments to get registered in order to avail the benefits. He also cautioned that the department keeps a watch on such non- registered units and such units may have to face legal action. CMIA president S Z Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, deputy director Sanjeev Yadav and more than 50 participants were present.

Schemes beneficial to industry person

The officials informed that the ESIC schemes are very beneficial to the industry persons, who have lost their life due to Covid-19. In this case RT-PCR test report of the patient is must. Secondly, the scheme also provides benefits to the families even after the death of the person.