Seven surgeries performed in MGM international conference

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The 16th International Conference (Amasicon 2021) organised by the Association of Minimal Access Surgeon of India (Amasi) began on Friday. Demonstrations of 6 laparoscopic and 1 endoscopic surgeries from MGM were shown live in this conference. The endoscopic Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) is a complex surgery performed by Dr Pravin Suryawanshi in a presentation in the conference.

The conference was inaugurated by MGM president Kamalkishore Kadam at Deaton hall. Amasi senior vice president Dr Kalpesh Jani presided over the programme. Kadam said that surgery is a matter of skill and MGM's initiative has benefited not only the patients but also the undergraduate and postgraduate doctors. Dr Suryawanshi spoke about the progress of MGM's Center for Excellence in laparoscopy and endoscopy as well as the work being done by the Center for the promotion and dissemination of laparoscopy technology at the national level. Complex and intricate laparoscopic surgery on the abdomen will also be performed on Saturday and will be telecast live from MGM at an international conference in Delhi. In this conference 1000 surgeons have participated directly and 8000 specialists have participated in virtual conference.

Vice president Dr P M Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dr Ashish Gadekar, Prataprao Borade, Dr Rajendra Bohara, Dr Nikhil Chavan, Dr Narayan Sanap and Dr Arun Karad were present.