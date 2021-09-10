Severe shortage of blood in city

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

There is a severe shortage of blood and blood components in the divisional blood bank of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Therefore, the relatives of the patients have to search for blood donors. The blood banks in the city have appealed to the donors and Ganesh mandals to organise blood donation camps.

Patients from across Marathwada and Khandesh are admitted in the GMCH for treatment. The GMCH needs 80 to 90 blood bags for patients. Compared to demand, only 4 to 5 donors are available in a day. This is causing problems in treatment. Relatives of patients with sickle cell and anaemia have to look for donors. Some donors come forward and donate blood voluntarily after appealing through social media. However, the problem of blood shortage has not been resolved. Hanuman Rule, public relation officer of the blood bank in the GMCH said that it is necessary to organise spontaneous blood donation camps by the Ganesh mandals during the Ganeshotsav. The demand for platelets is 30 to 35 units as dengue is on the rise. Therefore, blood donors need to come forward voluntarily, he said.