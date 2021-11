Shaheen Begum passed away

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

A resident of Labour Colony, Shaheen Begum has passed away due to prolonged illness on Friday. She was 62.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid yesterday after Namaz-e-Esha and the burial took place at Kagazipura late in the evening.

She is survived by her husband Imaddudin Saudagar (of Metro Hotel), three daughters and two sons.