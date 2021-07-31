Shakuntala passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2021 09:35 PM2021-07-31T21:35:02+5:302021-07-31T21:35:02+5:30

Aurangabad, July 31: Shakuntala Tulsidas Aagey, a resident of Nipat Ranjangnagar died of old age on Saturday morning. She ...

Shakuntala passes away | Shakuntala passes away

Shakuntala passes away

Next

Aurangabad, July 31:

Shakuntala Tulsidas Aagey, a resident of Nipat Ranjangnagar died of old age on Saturday morning.

She was 71 and leaves behind a daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Last rites were performed on her at Begumpura Crematorium. She was the grandmother of Journalist Yogesh Paighan.

Open in app