Shakuntala passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2021 09:35 PM2021-07-31T21:35:02+5:302021-07-31T21:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 31: Shakuntala Tulsidas Aagey, a resident of Nipat Ranjangnagar died of old age on Saturday morning. She ...
Next
Aurangabad, July 31:
Shakuntala Tulsidas Aagey, a resident of Nipat Ranjangnagar died of old age on Saturday morning.
She was 71 and leaves behind a daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Last rites were performed on her at Begumpura Crematorium. She was the grandmother of Journalist Yogesh Paighan.Open in app