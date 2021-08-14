Shantilal Sahuji no more

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2021 09:05 PM2021-08-14T21:05:01+5:302021-08-14T21:05:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 14: Shantilal Punjasa Sahuji (82), a resident of Shahgunj and a member of the Jain Shravak, passed ...

Shantilal Sahuji no more | Shantilal Sahuji no more

Shantilal Sahuji no more

Next

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Shantilal Punjasa Sahuji (82), a resident of Shahgunj and a member of the Jain Shravak, passed away on Friday night due to brief illness. He is survived by two sons, three daughters and extended family. His cremation ceremony was held on Saturday at Kailasnagar crematorium.

Open in app