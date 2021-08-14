Shantilal Sahuji no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2021 09:05 PM2021-08-14T21:05:01+5:302021-08-14T21:05:01+5:30
Shantilal Punjasa Sahuji (82), a resident of Shahgunj and a member of the Jain Shravak, passed away on Friday night due to brief illness. He is survived by two sons, three daughters and extended family. His cremation ceremony was held on Saturday at Kailasnagar crematorium.