Sher Khan Pathan passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

A resident of Rauza Baugh, Sher Khan Pathan (of Bush Electricals), has died of a brief illness, on Wednesday morning. He was 58.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Aulia Masjid (Rauza Baugh) in the evening and the burial took place in the graveyard, opposite Maulana Azad College.

He is survived by a wife, two daughters and one son.