Sher Khan Pathan passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2021 09:20 PM2021-10-06T21:20:02+5:302021-10-06T21:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 6:
A resident of Rauza Baugh, Sher Khan Pathan (of Bush Electricals), has died of a brief illness, on Wednesday morning. He was 58.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Aulia Masjid (Rauza Baugh) in the evening and the burial took place in the graveyard, opposite Maulana Azad College.
He is survived by a wife, two daughters and one son.