Sher Khan Pathan passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2021 09:20 PM2021-10-06T21:20:02+5:302021-10-06T21:20:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 6: A resident of Rauza Baugh, Sher Khan Pathan (of Bush Electricals), has died of a brief ...

Sher Khan Pathan passes away | Sher Khan Pathan passes away

Sher Khan Pathan passes away

Next

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

A resident of Rauza Baugh, Sher Khan Pathan (of Bush Electricals), has died of a brief illness, on Wednesday morning. He was 58.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Aulia Masjid (Rauza Baugh) in the evening and the burial took place in the graveyard, opposite Maulana Azad College.

He is survived by a wife, two daughters and one son.

Open in app
Tags :Maulana Azad CollegeMaulana Azad CollegeRauza baughSher Khan Pathan