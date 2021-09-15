Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal asks Govt to rethink about ‘Pavitra Portal

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal demanded that the State Government should rethink about online teachers recruitment ‘Pavitra Portal.’

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mahamandal president and former union Minister Vijay Naval Patil said that private education societies, which are charitable institutions, should have the right to recruit their employees.

The Government has started the portal for direct recruitment through written examination marks on the pretext of transparency in the recruitment.

Raising doubt over the transparency in written examination, Vijay Naval Patil said that the Government should rethink about recruitment portal.

“Birth centenary celebration of former chief minister Vasantdada Patil began last year. He worked as the founder president of Mahamandal for 11 years. A two-day convention will be held in Nashik from November 18 as part of the golden jubilee celebration of Mahamandal,” he said.

“He said that a State-level essay competition will be organised to acquaint with the personality of Vasantdada Patil. His portraits will also be installed at the office of the organisation in different parts of the State,” Patil added.

Joint executive president S P Jawalkar, Milind Patil, Walmik Surase, Shivaji Bankar and others were present at the briefing.