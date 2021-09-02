Shirdi Sansthan contempt petition disposed off

Aurangabad, Sept 2: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice V M Gangapurwala and Justice R N Laddha disposed off a contempt petition related to the Shirdi Sansthan after the appointment of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Sansthan.

During the hearing, the chief government pleader D R Kale submitted an application stating that the present CEO Kanhuraj Bagade has been transferred while IAS officer Bhagyashree Banayat has been appointed, as per the order of the High Court dated March 19, 2021. The appointment letter has also been submitted in the division bench.

Adv Pradnya Talekar, Adv Ajinkya Kale and Adv U R Avate appeared for the petitioners.