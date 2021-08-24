Shiv Sena activists concern over Khaire-Danve differences today

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The groupism in Shiv Sena camp once again surfaced in the public domain over the protest against the union minister Narayan Rane's for making a statement against the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today. The district unit chief MLC Ambadas Danve staged sitting agitation (Thiyya Andolan) in front of Kranti Chowk police station, while former MP Chandrakant Khaire contacted the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta and urged him to file an offence against Rane.

Danve was accompanied by legislative organiser Raju Vaidya, city unit chief Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Waghchaure, deputy district chief Santosh Jejurkar and other office-bearers. Later on, the Yuva Sena under the guidance of deputy secretary Rajendra Janjal staged a demonstration at Kranti Chowk. On the other hand, Khaire contacted the CP at his home and submitted the memorandum. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, city unit chief Vishwanath Swami and others were with him. The internal difference or groupism in Sena camp once again talked of the camp during the whole day.

The party's last Foundation Day was celebrated by hoisting flags at two different places - Gulmandi and Kranti Chowk. According to sources, Khaire is the Shiv Sena leader, therefore, he feels all the agitations should be conducted with his consent, while Danve is the speaker and is always on toes to conduct agitations or demonstration as per the party's policy decision. Meanwhile, the political tussle ongoing between Khaire and Danve for a long time is pushing the office-bearers and the activists into confusion and they express concern about it. It is a dream come true for them that both the leaders would share a common agitation or demonstration.