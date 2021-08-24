Shiv Sena activists hold protest at Kranti Chowk

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Shiv Sena activists on Tuesday held protest at Kranti Chowk demanding to register a complaint against union minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane for his derogatory remarks against Shiv Sena chief and state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The activists also thrashed the photo of Rane and shouted slogans.

The agitation was organised under the leadership of district chief MLC Ambadas Danve. Danve said, Rane has no other job than making insulting remarks against our leader and Shiv Sena. He must follow a protocol while talking about the CM. If he doesn't stop, Sena will teach him a lesson by answering him in the same way. Assembly convener Raju Vaidya, former corporator Gopal Kulkarni, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Waghchaure and others were present.