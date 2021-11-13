Shiv Sena takes out Akrosh Morcha to protest against hike in prices

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson MP Sanjay Raut said that instead of reducing petrol prices by Rs 5 or Rs 10, it should be reduced by Rs 50 then only Maharashtra will think over!

It may be noted that to register protest against spiralling prices of essential commodities and others in the country, Shiv Sena today took out an Akrosh Morcha from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi in the city today. Everybody was curious to know how the morcha will be taken out and how long will be its size. Besides, the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is undergoing treatment in Mumbai hospital, was also taking updates of the morcha.

Sena's district chief MLC Ambadas Danve, in his introductory speech, at a public meeting in Gulmandi said that we had not put in hard efforts after the request of the commissioner of police. Or else the size of morcha would have been

three times more, he said.

EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar also spoke on the occasion. The minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar was present at the starting point of the morcha at Kranti Chowk. Later on, he left for Pune. The MLAs Sanjay Shirsaat, Pradeep Jaiswal, Udaysingh Rajput, Ramesh Bornare, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani, Mandar Chavan, Laxman Wadle, Balasaheb Thorat along with office-bearers of women wing's Pratibha Jagtap, Sunita Aaulwar and Sunita Dev were present on the dais.

Huge round of applause

While speaking in the meeting, Khaire lauded the hard efforts taken by Ambadas Danve to make today's morcha successful. Hence I congratulate him for it, he said. The remarks drew an instant round of applause from those present on the occasion as the groupism amongst both of them is apparent to all.

Sena on road

MP Raut said," Shiv Sena always remains present where there is a struggle. The Government is in Mantralaya and Shiv Sena is on road. Our leaders Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray also expects the same. This is the first morcha in a series against the price hike. Balasaheb and Maa'saheb had also led such types of morchas. The morcha would have been taken out before the Diwali festival. The price hike is a national issue. Reducing prices of petrol-diesel is not in the hands of the state." Raut questioned, " In the past, Smruti Irani staged a demonstration to oppose against the hike with gas cylinder. Why not she is agitating now?"

Rise in groundnuts prices

Cement prices got hiked. The groundnuts also became costly. The cost of one matchbox is also now Rs 2. It is a history that Marathwada has fought against Nizams. Accordingly, the present fight still exists, but it is against the present Nizam underlined Raut. It seems that the centre has devised a policy of not allowing the state government to function smoothly. Why these people do not speak against the price hike. The politics of misleading people on unimportant issues are being played. A conspiracy is being hatched to create riots and impose presidential rule in Maharashtra. Let the people predict anything, our government will not topple, but sustain for 25 years, he mentioned.