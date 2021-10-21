Shoeb Khan passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

Shoeb Khan, a resident of Roshan Gate and architect, passed away Thursday following a mild cardiac.

He was 55 and leaves behind wife, one daughter, two sons, three brothers and two sisters. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Ganj-e-Shahida Masjid and burial took place at the adjacent graveyard this afternoon. He was the son of late Dr Saquib Anwar Khan, retired vice-principal of Maulana Azad College.