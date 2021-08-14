Shops to remain open till 10 pm, traders happy

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The state government relaxed covid restrictions after cases were reduced. The restrictions in markets and hotels were lifted from August 15. However, the implementation started from the eve of Independence Day as shops in the market remained open after 3 pm as the police turned a blind eye. However, the religious places, cinema theatres and multiplexes will be closed.

Strict restrictions were in force during the first and second covid wave. However, restrictions were eased after the cases started declining. At present, there is a reduction in positive cases in city and rural areas. As the positivity rate reduced to 0.30 to 0.50, the traders associations demanded reopening of markets with full capacity. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is underway in the city since January 16, 2021. The first and second dose of vaccine was delivered to 6,25,987 citizens. The health experts predict that loss of life will reduce during the third wave due to increased vaccination. As per the decision, private offices, establishments will be open for 24 hours. Hotels, marriage halls will function with 50 per cent capacity. Around 100 people will be allowed for indoor marriages and 200 people on lawns. Gyms, saloons will be open till 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

Shops to remain open till 10 pm

Traders in city and district will be allowed to keep their shops open till 10 pm. However, workers are required to take two doses of corona vaccine. Citizens who have taken two doses will only be allowed in the malls.