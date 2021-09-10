Shortage of Ganesh idols in the evening

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Citizens turned up in large numbers to purchase Ganesh idols on Friday. Nearly 70 per cent of idols were sold till afternoon. As a result, there was a shortage of idols in the evening. The remaining idols were sold at three times the price.

Last year, the traders had to sustain huge losses during Ganeshotsav as 40 per cent of idols remained unsold. Hence this year, the traders purchased less idols. Till evening all plaster of Paris idols on Zilla Parishad ground were sold and only a few Shadu clay idols remained on the counter. The devotees had to pay double or triple the price to purchase the idol. There was a shortage of idols in shops near Gajanan Maharaj temple. Trader Satish Chhatre said that the idols that were priced at Rs 100 were sold for Rs 300 in the evening due to shortage. The customers who were hoping to purchase idols at a low price had to pay excess money for getting an idol. This year the local artisans sent idols to Sangli and Kolhapur, while idols from Nagar, Pune and Pen. Another trader Ashok Rathod said that the loss sustained last year has been compensated this year.

Idols from last year sold

Sculptor Ganesh Chatre said there was shortage of POP idols in the evening. The customers agreed to buy the idols from last year. Hence we sold the idols after repainting them.