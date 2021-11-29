Siddharth Garden animals up for adoption

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to give the animals of the Siddharth Garden and Zoo for adoption to individuals, animals lovers, organisations and corporate companies for adoption. Under this scheme, yellow, white tigers, leopards, foxes, Sambar, Nilgai, deer, monkeys, tortoise, snakes, birds and other animals will be up for adoption. The information about the adoption process and rules is available at the Zoo office.