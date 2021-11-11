Siddharth Garden, Zoo re-opening after 20 months today

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

Reviewing the ease in a pandemic situation, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration has decided to re-open the Siddharth Garden and the Zoo for the citizens from tomorrow (November 12). It may be noted that these public places were closed for visitors since March 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the administration has clarified that the entry in the garden and the zoo will be given strictly to the visitors who had taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

According to the AMC press release, " The garden will remain open for visitors from 8 am to 5 pm and the zoo will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. The visitors will have to strictly adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and will also have to wear a facemask while on the campus."