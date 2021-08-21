Silver jubilee celebrations of Samrat institute begin

Aurangabad, Aug 20: Samrat Endocrine Institute of endocrinologist and diabetologist Dr Hemant Phatale and childhood and adolescent obesity specialist Dr Priti Phatale began their silver jubilee year celebrations recently. Dean, Government Medical College, Aurangabad Dr Kanan Yelikar and former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Datta Kadam

were the chief guests. IMA president Dr Santosh Ranjalkar presided.

Dr Hemant spoke about the journey of the institute during the last 24 years. Guests released a brochure depicting the journey. Dr Priti Phatale said institute plans to address the myths among the common people about diabetes, thyroid and obesity. Dr Yelikar appreciated the work of the Dr Phatale couple. Dr Kadam mentioned their work in organising the national conference on child hood obesity. Dr Ranjalkar stressed on social education and social service rendered by the Institute. Manali Muley and Pooja Ware conducted the proceedings. Dr Sangeeta Phatale offered a vote of thanks. Prashant Phatale and Anil Shastri worked for the success.