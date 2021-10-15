Sindoor Khela marks end of Navratri festival

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The women of the Bengali community bid farewell to Goddess Durga by celebrating the 'Sindoor Khela Utsav' as per tradition. The Durga festival was organised by the Bengali association in the city on a lawns in Chikalthana MIDC and on behalf of the Bengali Artisans Youth Association at a marriage hall on Sarafa road. The idol of Godess Durga was established by performing ritual worship on Monday.

The Sindoor Utsav was held on the evening of Vijayadashmi that marks the end of the festivities. The women of the community came together to celebrate the festival in Bengali style wearing white and red sareers. On the occasion, the women applied vermilion to each other. The office bearers of the festival committee worked hard for the success of the festival.