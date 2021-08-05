Sir Sayyed College students excel in HSC exams

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The students of Sir Sayyed College of Arts, Commerce and Science came out with flying colours in the class 12th result, which was declared on Tuesday.

The college registered 100 per cent result in all three streams by maintaining the tradition of a good result.

A total of 34 students have obtained 90 per cent and above marks, while 200 candidates got 75 per cent and above marks.

A total of 35 received first division. Chairperson of the society Dr Shamama Parveen, college Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed, and the junior college staff congratulated the successful students and gave best wishes for their bright future.