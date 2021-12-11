Sister beats brother in front of police station

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

A woman beats her brother in front of the Waluj MIDC police station on Saturday afternoon as her daughter insisted to live in his house for studies.

Dhanashri Vilas Jadhav, a class tenth student lived with her mother Ramkaur in Bajajnagar. As the schools were closed during the Corona crisis, Dhanashri went to her uncle Nakus (Ramkaur’s brother) and grandmother Kamalbai Tonge (Belgaon, Kej, Beed) for studies, 10 months. back. She was staying with them since then. As the schools are filling the class 10th examinations forms, she came with her uncle to Bajajnagar. When Ramkaur came to know about it, she went to meet her daughter. She compelled Dhanashri to come home with her. However, she refused and insisted that she will study at Belgaon at her uncle Nakus’ house.

Ramkaur had a quarrel with her brother Nakus and hence Dhanashri and Nakus went to Waluj MIDC police station. Ramkaur along with two other women also went there and beat Nakus and Dhanashri.

Meanwhile, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Naik Babasaheb Kakde and others intervened and stopped them. As the matter was over taking care of the minor girl, the police sent Dhanashri to the juvenile observation home.