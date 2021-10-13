SIT goes to Osmanabad for inquiry

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

In the sensational Dr Rajan Shinde murder case, the special investigating team (SIT) went to Osmanabad on Wednesday, where the wife of the deceased, Manisha, works in the Sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The SIT interrogated her colleagues, whom she contacted after the incident. The team also collected the call details of her colleagues, the sources said.

Meanwhile, another investigating team searched for the murder weapon in Aurangabad city on Wednesday. In the complaint lodged by Dr Shinde's wife, Manisha, mentioned that she woke up on Monday at 6.45 am. She saw that both her children were not at home. When they returned, she asked them where they had gone. They told that they went to take the help of the police.

In the cross-examination, Manisha had not budged from her statement. However, the information did not match the information received through her call details. According to the details, she called one of her colleagues at 5.12 am on Monday and informed that she would not come today as her husband has been murdered. Later, she made several calls to neighbours and others before 6 am, it has been cleared from the call details.

The police are now investigating all those to whom she had contacted, the sources said. SIT chief PI Avinash Aghav, API Ajabsingh Jarwal, Manoj Shinde, PSI Datta Shelke, Amol Mhaske, Rahul Chavan, and others interrogated various persons on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the investigating team also searched various places near the house of Dr Shinde to find the murder weapon and other evidences. They searched well, dividers, garbage dumps and also checked the CCTV cameras in this area. The police have made a strategy to arrest the accused and are searching the concrete evidences. Each evidence is being checked. The mobile CDR of the family members will be crucial, the sources mentioned.

A few months back, Dr Shinde had lost his mobile phone and he lodged a complaint at the Mukundwadi police station. Still, why the family members had gone to Chistiya Colony police chowki, when they knew that the nearest police station is Mukundwadi, the police are also investigating in this direction.