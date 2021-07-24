Six Covid-19 patients die for want of oxygen in city!

Aurangabad, July 24:

In the second wave of Covid-19, the oxygen level of patients was scaling down. As a result, many patients were first put on oxygen support, prior to shifting on ventilators. However, there are few relatives claiming that six patients have died for want of oxygen. No hospital is accepting the allegations and as per the government records, not a single patient has died due to the non-availability of oxygen.

The deceased were somebody's father, brother, or husband and it is alleged that the deaths had taken place due to negligence of the hospitals. The patients were not attended with care as cases like pretending of giving oxygen by putting on an empty cylinder, paying no heed whether oxygen in-cylinder gets empty or there was dire need of oxygen, but the patients could not get on time. Meanwhile, the health administration claimed that no such things had taken place. It is alleged that some of the hospitals threatened the relatives. As a result, not a single relative of the deceased is ready to come forward and speak upon it boldly.

It may be noted that four patients died in the city's civil hospital, one in a government hospital, and one in a private hospital. There was an acute shortage of oxygen in the city when these deaths took place. The situation was critical and was hard to find an oxygen bed. Hence the patients died due to negligence of the hospitals. In some cases, the dosages of Remdesivir were given to patients in excess quantity. Hence these low immunity patients after taking Remdesivir injections

were, later on, put on oxygen support, and then they succumbed to the viral infection.

The deceased are from out of the station. They had come to Aurangabad for treatment. Few private hospitals had threatened them. Hence the relatives are avoiding to speak on it. Moreover, there is no evidence in this regard, although their patients died of negligence. Meanwhile, these relatives are saying that they are unable to prove it. Hence they are tightlipped.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr. Neeta Padalkar said, " All the oxygen and ventilator beds available at that time were occupied by patients. There was a shortage of oxygen but was supplied to the hospitals in time whenever they demanded it. The district administration and AMC administration were monitoring the situation. However, there is no report of patient's death for want of oxygen."

The strength of Covid-19 infected patients in the district is 1.47 lakh. Out of which, 1.43 lakh has recovered, 289 are active patients and 3,481 passed away.