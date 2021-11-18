Skoda Slavia Sedan launched

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

Skoda Slavia Sedan was launched across the country through the online system on Thursday. The online launching programme was relayed live at Sarra Motors on Jalna Road.

During the unveiling of Slavia, CEO Škoda Auto, Thomas Schäfer, said with the introduction of Slavia, the next stage of India 2.0 product has ignited. It is perfectly tailored to the needs of our customers in India and is built with up to 95% localisation, he said.

Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai, said, “The successful start of the INDIA 2.0 project with the KUSHAQ truly highlights what can be achieved with global collaboration here in India. In addition to the SUVs, the premium sedan segment offers tremendous potential, and it’s a territory that we have made our own, he said.

Brand director, Zac Hollis, said, despite the headwinds faced by the industry, we have continued with our product campaigns, expanded our network reach to more than 100 cities, augmented the brand awareness, delivered on our promise of customer centricity, professionalized the dealer network, introduced value added services and set new benchmarks in the after-sales business, he said.