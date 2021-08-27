Slight change in reservation in old development plan

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The work of preparing a new development plan of the city has started. It has come to light that the reservations approved in the old development plan have been changed in 16 places. Slight changes have been made in the reservations of Chikalthana, Shahnurwadi, Itkheda, Satara, Sutgirni, Nakshatrawadi and Kanchanwadi areas. The DP unit chief appointed by the government has started seeking information in this regard.

The city development plan was prepared in 2001. Later, 18 villages were included and their independent development plan was made. Shivajinagar was also included in the plan. Proposals were made with a view to making changes in the reservations made in the plan. As the municipal corporation does not have the authority to change the reservation, the proposal was submitted to the urban development department. Changes in the reservation were then approved.

Changes in reservation of 16 places

Reservation in Chikalthana gut no 218, Shahnurwadi survey no 12, 13 and 18, Itkheda gut no 62, Kanchanwadi gut no 8/P, Itkheda gut no 62, 83, 87 and 88, Satara gut no 71 and 72, Garkheda Sutgirni survey no 55, Satara gut no 41, Nakshatrawadi gut no 35, Padampura site no 316-6, Pannalalnagar site no 284, Begumpura site no 114-6, MIDC railway station, Silk mill colony, Begumpura and Chikalthana gut no 216 have been changed.

Cidco's denotified area

Cidco denotified some areas previously included in the development plan. This excluded areas were not included in the municipal corporation and Cidco. Therefore, properties in this areas were not taxed. But this area will now be included in the development plan.